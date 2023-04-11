Liverpool have been linked with Nicolo Barella for quite some and the latest reports indicate that he can be lured for a relatively cheap price.

Last month, Calcio Mercato revealed that the Reds stand-out in chase to hire the services of the Italian international, who could cost 70 million euros.

News – Report – Liverpool intensify talks to sign £70million star

However, more recently, Calcio Mercato Web have claimed the 26-year-old central midfielder would be allowed to leave for a fee of 50 million euros i.e. around £43.8m.

The media outlet report that captain, Milan Skrinair, could end up leaving upon expiry of his contract in June and the Nerazzurri will have to splash the cash to replace him.

For that, the Serie A giants would need ample funds from sales and in such a scenario, Barella may leave.

CMW claim big Premier League sides like Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring the situation and can secure his signing for £43.8m.

Barella is one of the best midfielders in the Italy, who has won every domestic title in the country and was a key member of the national side that won the European Championships in 2021.

Therefore, a fee of £43.8m should really be considered as a massive bargain.

Liverpool need creativity, quality and depth in the midfield. The multiple issues can be solved by signing the former Cagliari star, who has the ability to dominate things in the center.

In the current campaign, so far, he has directly contributed in 14 goals (6 goals and 8 assists) in all competitions for Inter Milan.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months and will keep updated.