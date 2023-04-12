Liverpool have ended their interest in Jude Bellingham, much to the despair of the Anfield supporters, who have suffered a lot in this terrible season.

As per The Daily Telegraph (press image provided below), the Reds may end up finishing outside the top four and do not have the financial power to afford the signing of the 19-year-old.

The news source have revealed that Jurgen Klopp is on board with the decision to not pursue the England international.

We are set to lose midfielders like Keita, Ox and Milner, who will be out of contract in June. On the other hand, Arthur Melo, should end his loan spell and return to Juventus.

Liverpool already have an aging midfield and the above mentioned departures will further deteriorate the quality and depth in the center of the park.

Therefore, multiple signings must be completed to improve the midfield and that is exactly what the Reds will do as per Fabrizio Romano.

The renowned Italian journalist has stated:

“Liverpool will sign two or three midfielders in any case this summer and Mount remains in the list.”

The Telegraph also claim the Chelsea star is on the radar at Anfield and the Merseysiders are even interested in Gallagher, Gravenberch, Caicedo and Nunes.

Last month, The Athletic reported the six-time European champions are in a strong position to sign Mason Mount and as per The Guardian, he could cost around £50m.

Have your say, who should Liverpool sign to reinforce the midfield in the summer?