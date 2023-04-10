Liverpool have intensified talks to sign Argentine international and Brighton central midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

Last month, Football Insider revealed that the Reds are interested in luring the South American, who is valued at around £70million.

News – Report – Liverpool told £50m bid will be accepted for “strong” star

More recently, Spanish source, Relevo, claim the Merseysiders have deepened their discussions to hire the services of the Seagulls star in the summer.

It is reported that Chelsea are also after Mac Allister and want to reunite him with fellow Argentinian, Enzo Fernandez, at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old is a versatile player, who can be deployed anywhere in the center of the park.

He is a creative and hard working midfielder, who likes to make driving runs into the box but has also proved to be effective in the No.6 deep lying playmaker’s role.

In all competitions this season, so far, the La Albiceleste star has featured in 29 games and directly contributed in 12 goals (10 goals and 2 assists) for Brighton.

In Argentina’s World Cup winning campaign last year, he featured in 6 games, scored a goal (in QF) and provided an assist (in the final).

Mac Allister is a proven Premier League player, who has the quality to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Anfield.

Liverpool were able to bounce back from two goals down to earn a points against league leaders, Arsenal, in the Premier League.

The Reds are now twelve points behind fourth placed, United, and will likely fail qualify for the next season’s Champions League. They badly need to reinforce the squad, especially the midfield.

Should Klopp make an offer to sign Alexis Mac Allister?