After ending their pursuit to of Jude Bellingham, Liverpool are linked with a number of quality players to improve the center.

As per today’s version of The Mirror (news image provided below), Jurgen Klopp believes the squad needs extensive surgery and therefore, multiple signings will be needed to reinforce the midfield department.

The British media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool have made contact to sign Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

It is reported that the Reds have held talks with Brighton for the Ecuadorian star. On the other hand, “discreet inquiries” have been made for the West Ham United play breaker.

The Mirror claim both the midfielders are rated at more than £75million.

Caicedo has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season. The South American has been a consistent pressing machine for the the Seagulls, who are fighting for European places.

He was heavily linked with a move to league leaders, Arsenal, in the winter transfer window. However, Brighton managed to hold on to him and extended his stay until 2027.

Rice has been inconsistent in the current campaign for a struggling West Ham side. However, he has proved his worth as a quality defensive midfielder over the years.

The 24-year-old was a key member of the Three Lions squad that reached the finals of Euro 2020 and the quarter finals at the FIFA World Cup.

Apart from the above mentioned duo, the news source claim that Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is a cheaper option for the Merseysiders. He could cost £40million.

