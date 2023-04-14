Liverpool look for a major overhaul in the midfield next summer and once again, the name of Ryan Gravenberch is in the focus.

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool are ready to swoop to sign the Dutch international, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

The French media outlet have mentioned that the 20-year-old central midfielder wants to play regular first team football, whether at Bayern or elsewhere.

He left Ajax and joined the German champions last year in a deal worth £22million (Goal). Since then, he has mainly warmed the bench.

So far, the youngster has only started two games in the Champions League and just once in the Bundesliga.

Foot Mercato claim signing of a top midfielder is a priority at Anfield and therefore, the Reds are after Gravenberch, who could end up leaving the Allianz Arena outfit this year.

The Oranje star can effectively play as a creative central midfielder and has proved to be effective in the No. 6 role as well.

Last season, he started 26 games for Ajax, scored 2 goals and also provided 5 assists to help the Eredivisie giants win the league title.

The 11-capped international must leave the Bavarians to feature week in and week out and a move to Liverpool should help.

In your view, should Liverpool make a move to sign Gravenberch in the summer?