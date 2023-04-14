Liverpool need more than a single big signing to improve their midfield department and they are plotting moves for two Brighton stars.

As per today’s version of The Guardian (news image provided below), the Reds are interested in luring Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo from the Seagulls.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign two £75million+ midfielders – Report

The South American duo have been in top-class form in the current campaign and are on the radar of multiple clubs for the upcoming transfer window.

No Liverpool midfielder has been able to consistently press in Jurgen Klopp’s system this season. Perhaps, they are still exhausted after featuring in every game last season.

Unfortunately, our prime defensive midfielder, Fabinho, has been in terrible form as well.

In such a scenario, a quality player like Caicedo, who has been brilliant in pressing and breaking play, is needed.

On the other hand, the Merseysiders lack goalscoring midfielders. No midfielder at Anfield has managed to directly contribute in goals on regular basis.

Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago have not even scored a single goal. So, a creative and energetic star like Mac Allister, who has directly contributed in 12 goals would largely improve the department.

As per a report covered by Mirror Sport yesterday, the Ecuadorian international and the WC-winning Argentine star are both rated at £75million.

Therefore, Liverpool may have to pay a combined fee of £150million to secure the signings. On the other hand, Bellingham alone is valued at £130million.