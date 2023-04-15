Liverpool are hugely interested in hiring the services of Alexis Mac Allister and the latest reports are intriguing.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, after stepping away from chasing Bellingham, the Reds have turned their focus on the Brighton midfielder.

The news source have mentioned that the Argentine international is now a priority target at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp is keen on getting him.

After winning the World Cup with the La Albiceleste, the 24-year-old star has been in fantastic form for the Seagulls and he is expected to look for a move to a big club in the summer.

It is reported that Liverpool believe they can seal the signing of Mac Allister in the summer transfer window.

As per The Daily Mail, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and champions, Manchester City, are also linked with the South American midfielder, who is rated at £60million.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about Jude Bellingham in a recent press conference and the German manager made it clear that the Reds will not move for players they cannot afford.

At the moment, Brighton are two points above the Merseysiders and even have a game in hand.

Still, moving to a historic club like Liverpool and playing in front of the famous Kop would be a massive step up in Mac Allister’s career.

We need more than a miracle to finish in the top four and badly need major reinforcements in the midfield to bounce back next season.

Will the Reds be able to sign Alexis Mac Allister? We shall see.