Liverpool explore conditions to sign £135million+ trio – Report

Liverpool need a massive winning run to have any chance of qualifying for the next season’s UEFA Champions League.

In any case, they must splash a lot of cash to strengthen the squad for the next campaign, especially the midfield department.

News – Report – Liverpool believe they can seal signing of £60m player

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in signing three players from Chelsea, who have a combined worth of over £135million.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are exploring conditions to sign British players, Mount, Gallagher and Colwill from the Blues.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders have stepped up the chase to lure Mason Mount, who could cost around £70million.

The Three Lions star regularly scored and created goals in the last campaign under Tuchel and has been a key player in Chelsea’s recent success.

He will be free to leave in the summer of 2024 upon the expiry of his contract.

Gallagher excelled for Crystal Palace on loan in the last campaign. He scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions for the Eagles.

However, at Stamford Bridge, the 23-year-old central midfielder has mainly warmed the bench. He is valued at around £40million (The Mail).

Lastly, the Anfield club are after young center back, Levi Colwill, who currently plays on loan for Brighton.

in January,t he 20-year-old defender was hugely impressive when the Seagulls defeated Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea would look for a fee of more than £25million for their asset. In your view, who should Klopp sign to improve the squad in the summer?