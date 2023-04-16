Liverpool are prepared to move on the attack to sign Ryan Gravenberch having already made contact with his representative.

According to multiple news outlets, the Reds are serious about hiring the services of the Dutch international from Bayern Munich.

As per Fussball Transfers, the Merseysiders are going on the offensive and are daring to make a move to lure the 20-year-old midfielder.

The German news source have mentioned that the youngster is also on the radar of Manchester United and Arsenal.

It is reported the Bundesliga champions do not intend to sell him but he will move further down the pecking order after the arrival of Konrad Laimer in the summer.

In Britain, The Times have revealed that Liverpool have stepped up the chase to secure the signature of Gravenberch.

The renowned media outlet claim talks have already been held with the father/advisor of the former Ajax player.

In the current season, the Oranje midfielder, who earns around £136,000 a week (FT), has made 15 appearances in the league for the Bavarians, however, he has only started once.

Overall, he has made 27 appearances in the center of the park this term but has only started four times in all competitions.

Liverpool have to revamp their midfield and can hand Gravenberch the chance to play regular first-team football. Should they make a move to secure his signing?