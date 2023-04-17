Leeds defeated Liverpool at Anfield this season but are just a couple of points above the relegation zone. Can they do a double over us?

The Reds have not won a single game since beating Manchester United 7-0 more than a month ago. Can they return to winning ways tonight?

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp has confirmed that Thiago is all set to start for the Merseysiders against the Whites.

The Spanish international should feature with the likes of Fabinho and skipper, Henderson, in the center of the park.

Luis Diaz, who has been out injured for a long time, has now returned to full fitness and he is expected to be on the bench at Elland Road.

In the attack, Darwin Nunez could replace Diogo Jota to feature on the left flank. On the other hand, Firmino, who scored a goal vs Arsenal last weekend, should start against Leeds in the False No. 9 role.

Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah, found the net vs the Gunners but missed a crucial penalty kick. He will likely start again on the right flank.

The backline will probably remain un-changed in front of Samba shot-stopper, Alisson Becker.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Leeds United: