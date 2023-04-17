Liverpool are willing to make fresh move to sign Bellingham should he decide to stay with Dortmund next season.

The Reds were in pole position to secure his signing this summer but opted to step aside due to the heavy cost of completing the deal.

Football Insider have revealed that Liverpool are willing to make a fresh move to sign Bellingham next year.

The news source have mentioned that there is a possibility the player may decide to extend his stay at Dortmund, who have offered him new terms of a contract.

Should he opt to stay then Liverpool will be prepared to make a fresh offer to get his signing done after the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bellingham’s current deal at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2025 and he earns a salary of around £90,000 a week (The Star).

For the upcoming transfer window, Manchester City and Spanish giants, Real Madrid, are leading the race to secure his signature.

The 19-year-old has netted 10 goals and provided 7 assists in the current campaign and BvB would demand a fee of over £100million to let their prized asset leave in the summer.

I do not think the latest update will delight the Anfield faithful, who were eagerly waiting for the teenager to arrive and solve Klopp’s midfield conundrum for next season.

Nevertheless, the Merseysiders must focus on luring quality midfield signings to bounce back in the next campaign.

