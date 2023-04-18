Liverpool are heavily linked with Alexis Mac Allister and the latest reports going on the in the media are intriguing.

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the central midfielder is expected to complete an early transfer away from Brighton in the summer.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the Reds have already moved in to hire the services of the South American star.

The news source claim Liverpool have made contact with the player or his closest representatives to advance in negotiations for his signing.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the price to be demanded by the Seagulls for the Argentine international is not clear for now.

Last week, Mirror Sport revealed it would take a fee of around £75million to hire the services of the World Champion from the Amex outfit.

Yesterday, Klopp utilized Alexander-Arnold in the central midfield and the England international proved to be brilliant against Leeds.

The Three Lions defender has the creative passing ability to feature in the center but this is just the start of a learning process and Liverpool need proven quality midfielders for the next campaign.

Mac Allister can make driving runs into the box and dribble past opponents. Most importantly, he can hold onto the ball under immense pressure, a trait all top midfielders have.

He was fantastic for Argentina at the World Cup and has been highly impressive for Brighton in the Premier League.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £75million to sign Alexis Mac Allister?