Liverpool seem serious about signing Ryan Gravenberch and the latest reports in the media are highly positive.

According to De Telegraaf, Gravenberch is willing to agree a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The six-time European champions held a meeting with the 20-year-old star’s father and agent and the discussion was optimistic.

As per the Dutch source, the representatives have told the Merseysiders that the youngster is interested in moving to Anfield.

In 2021, the Oranje central midfielder won the Eredivisie Talent of the Year and Ajax Talent of the Year awards. Moreover, he was even named the Dutch Footballer of the Year.

Gravenberch made his debut for the senior national side at the age of 18 and so far, he has made 11 appearances for his country.

However, the £136,000 a week player was not even part of the FIFA World Cup squad. Why? Because he has been warming the bench for Bayern Munich.

For such a talented footballer, it must be painful to start just a single league game (2022-23) and he really needs to leave the Allianz to play week in and week out.

Jurgen Klopp is set to lose midfielders like Keita, Ox, Milner and Arthur (loan from Juventus) in the summer and the department would seriously lack quality and depth.

In such a scenario, luring a versatile talent like Gravenberch, who can play in multiple midfield positions, would be a smart signing for Liverpool. What do you think?