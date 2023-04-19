Liverpool remain heavily linked with Ryan Gravenberch, whose future at Bayern Munich is up in the air.

According to an exclusive story covered by Simon Mullock (news image provided below), Liverpool are ready to meet the contract demands to sign the Dutch international in the summer.

The renowned journalist has stated that the 20-year-old central midfielder is open to leaving the Bavarians to join the Reds.

Liverpool have held talks with the representatives of the player and would be willing to agree a contract to match his current wages at the Allianz in order to secure his signing.

It is reported that the Merseysiders will have to pay him around 226,000 euros a week to get the deal over the line and this will not be an issue.

Furthermore, the Anfield club are hoping that they will be able to sign the youngster for a fee of £16.4million (18.5 million euros) that the Bavarians paid Ajax to lure him last year.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern want to hold on to the former Eredivisie midfielder, who wants to play regularly.

Gravenberch has only featured for a total of 711 minutes since moving to Germany and he surely wants to get more playing time.

In the current campaign, Goretzka and Kimmich have mainly started in the central midfield for the German champions.

It must be remembered that the Bundesliga giants have already secured a deal to sign Austrian midfielder, Konrad Laimer, who will officially join them from RB Leipzig on July 1st.

Moreover, Marcel Sabitzer should return after expiry of his loan spell at Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

Therefore, Ryan Gravenberch should push to leave the Bavarians in order to play regular first team football. It will be ideal for Liverpool if he issues a transfer request in the summer.