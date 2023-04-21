Liverpool are one of the clubs vying for the signature of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to journalist, Alex Crook.

Jurgen Klopp has openly admitted that the Reds will be looking to bolster their midfield this summer. They are already looking at alternatives after missing out on long-term target Jude Bellingham.

Crook, writing for TalkSPORT, says that Mac Allister is on the radar of several top clubs, including Liverpool, and his father, Carlos, is the “driving force” behind any potential move

The Argentine midfielder signed a new long-term contract in October and the Seagulls are under no pressure to sell him.

However, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the South American’s representatives will push for an early move in the summer. Likewise, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs recently claimed that the 24-year-old is certain to leave Brighton with Manchester United and Arsenal keen to land him.

Crook adds that Brighton will demand “mega-money” to sell their World Cup winning midfielder. As per Football Insider, it would require a fee of around £70m to lure Mac Allister away from the Amex Stadium.

Mac Allister would be a superb addition

Klopp will be looking to revamp his squad in the summer, and several new faces are expected to arrive in midfield.

The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seem certain to leave (expiring contracts), while Fabio Carvalho is facing an uncertain future at the club.

Mac Allister would be a superb signing for Liverpool if they can get him at a decent price. The dynamic midfielder has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Brighton this season, and the club will hope they can persuade him to stay if they secure a European place for the first time in their history.

His club teammate Moises Caicedo is drawing attention from other big clubs, but getting Mac Allister would actually benefit the Reds. He is versatile and can perform multiple roles in midfield, and we all know Klopp has a fascination for flexible players.

Brighton generally sell their top players at a high price, and they are likely to do the same with Mac Allister as well if there’s an offer on the table.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, but with Klopp needing more than two midfielders this summer (at least), a move for Mac Allister could be on the cards.

Guest blog from Sportsbuffer.