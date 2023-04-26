Liverpool were heavily interested in signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United last year (The People) but in the end, the player opted to move to Manchester City.

The England international signed a deal worth £150,000 a week until 2028 but things have not worked well for him at the Etihad.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds have moved in again and this time, Phillips is willing to finally sign for Liverpool.

According to an exclusive story covered by The Daily Star, the Merseysiders are out of the race to sign Bellingham and have now prioritized the capture of the Sky Blues midfielder.

Jeremy Cross claims the Anfield club want to secure a deal worth £35million and have made the 27-year-old aware of their interest. It is reported that the Three Lions star is open to joining the Reds.

Phillips was a key member of the Leeds side that won the Championship and excelled in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

He was an important member of the England squad that reached the final of the European Championships in 2021.

However, since moving to Man City, the 26-capped international has featured for a total of 405 minutes in all competitions and is yet to start under Guardiola.

He primarily plays in the No. 6 role as a defensive midfielder cum deep lying playmaker. At Anfield, Fabinho has mainly featured in the position under Jurgen Klopp but this term, his form has been average.

Liverpool need multiple quality midfield signings to bounce back in the next campaign. In your view, should they splash £35million to lure Kalvin Phillips?