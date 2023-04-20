Liverpool defeated Leeds United 6-1 at Elland Road and must continue to win if they are to earn a place in the top four.

In the summer, the Reds badly need to reinforce the squad to have any chance of challenging for the title next season.

Prime target, Jude Bellingham, is expected to move elsewhere after the Merseysiders ruled themselves out of the race to sign him.

Now, as per Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool’s priority is to secure the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Anfield club are leading the race to hire the services of the England international in the summer.

The Blues have not been able to to agree a new deal with the 24-year-old star, who is keen on moving to the Reds.

It is reported that Liverpool are prepared to agree terms of contract to get his signing done. Even the Board has approved the deal.

As per The Mail, the versatile midfielder is valued at around £65million. The valuation should be considered very high keeping in view that his current deal at Stamford Bridge will expire in just over an year.

Chelsea are virtually out of the top four race. It will be intriguing to see if Mount will be willing to join Liverpool if they fail to earn Champions League qualification for the next campaign.

Two years ago, the creative star set up the winning goal of the European Cup against Manchester City.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.