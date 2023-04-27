Liverpool still lead to seal the signing of Mason Mount despite interest from Manchester United and league leaders, Arsenal.

According to Football Insider, the Reds continue to be in pole position to hire the services of the playmaker from Chelsea in the summer.

News – £150,000 a week star willing to finally sign for Liverpool – Reds move again

Newcastle, United and the Gunners are after the Three Lions star but Liverpool are confident they will be able to seal the signing.

Mount was a superstar for Thomas Tuchel’s side that won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

However, Chelsea have struggled under three managers in the current campaign. Since the re-appointment of Lampard, they have lost every game.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder will be out of contract next year and the Blues have failed to agree fresh terms with him.

He has not started a single league game since February and has featured for just 16 minutes in the last eight Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool badly need a goalscoring midfielder in the squad and Mount, who can be deployed in multiple midfield and attacking positions, would be a top signing.

As far as the valuation is concerned, as per reports (The Daily Mail), it could take a fee of £65million to secure his signing in the summer.

