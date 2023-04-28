Liverpool are on a three game winning run in the Premier League and they need to maintain the form to have any chance of playing Champions League next season.

As far as the transfers are concerned, midfield must be improved on a priority basis and the Reds are heavily linked with Italian international, Nicolo Barella.

News – Liverpool lead to seal signing of £65million playmaker – Report

According to Sport MediaSet (via FC Inter News), Liverpool are preparing a big offer to sign the creative star from Inter Milan.

It is reported that the Reds would bid strongly for the 26-year-old and Klopp intends to pay a fee of 85 million euros to get the signing done.

However, the news source have mentioned that Barella’s desire is to stay with the Nerazzurri.

The Azzurri midfielder is one of the best players in the Serie A and as per a report in February (Inter Live), the Italian giants will only sell their prized asset if they receive cash offers of around 100 million euros i.e. £88million.

Liverpool lack creativity in the center of the park. They badly need someone who can score and create goals for them. Senior stars like Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson are yet to find the net this season.

On the other hand, Barella, who has won every major domestic title with Inter Milan, has netted 8 goals and provided 9 assists in all competitions.

Earlier this month, the European Champion scored both home and away against Benfica to help Inzaghi’s men book a place in the semi finals of the Champions League.

In your view, should Liverpool submit a big offer to sign the £88million-rated midfielder?