Liverpool have been linked with England international, Mason Mount, for some time and the latest reports suggests that they have now submitted an offer to sign him.

The Three Lions star’s current deal with Chelsea will expire in 14 months and reports suggest that he could be lured for a high fee of £70million (The Athletic).

As per an exclusive story published by Football Insider, Liverpool and Arsenal have already made offers to lure the Three Lions midfielder.

However, Bayern Munich can also match the offer to reunite the wanted player with Thomas Tuchel. Mount was a superstar for the Blues under the guidance of the German manager.

Yesterday, the news source revealed that the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United have pulled out of the race to sign the 24-year-old star.

Liverpool believe they are ahead in the race to get the signing done but should they splash £70million for someone who will be out of contract next year?

Mount registered double figures in terms of both goals and assists in the last campaign and he has won major titles with Chelsea, including the UCL.

However, the former Derby County loanee is yet to win a major domestic title in England and has not been at his best this season.

Liverpool lack quality, depth and creativity in the center of the park and to solve the conundrum, they need multiple top signings.

