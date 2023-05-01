Liverpool are not ready to lose sight of Jude Bellingham as yet and are hoping to somehow sign him next year.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have continued to be in contact with the representatives of the English midfielder and are still keen on signing him.

News – Report – Liverpool submit offer to sign £70million wanted star

However, for the next transfer window, it would not be possible for them to meet the mammoth asking price of £130million.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to press ahead with a deal to sign Bellingham in the summer window of 2024.

They are hoping that the teenage sensation would opt to stay at Borussia Dortmund for another season either by continuing his current deal or by signing a new contract.

For now, it is reported that European Champions, Real Madrid, are moving into pole position to get the signing done in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool need an overhaul to strengthen their midfield and badly need a complete star like Jude Bellingham.

The £90,000 a week boy can play anywhere in the center of the park and has been able to regularly score and create goals for the Signal Iduna Park outfit.

In the current campaign, so far, the former Birmingham City starlet has featured in 40 games for BvB, scored 11 goals and also provided 7 assists.

Bellingham alone cannot solve the midfield conundrum at Anfield. Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur are headed out and the likes of Thiago and Henderson are past their prime.

Therefore, multiple quality signings should be made to improve the department. In your opinion, who should Klopp sign to reinforce the squad?