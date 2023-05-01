Liverpool are linked with a number of midfielders and the latest name in the focus is that of Khephren Thuram.

According to a recent report published by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), the Reds are eager to sign the French international from OGC Nice.

The news source have mentioned that it would take a fee of £52.6million to sign the Les Bleus midfielder but ideally, the Ligue 1 side would like to hold on to him.

Thuram mainly plays in the defensive midfield role but has the ability to step forward in the attacking third as well.

Nice are currently 9th in the league table but have the second-best defensive record.

The 22-year-old play breaker has helped the team keep 10 clean sheets in the Ligue 1 thus far. Yesterday, he was brilliant in the center of the park in Les Aiglons 1-0 victory against Troyes.

As far as the offensive stats are concerned, in all competitions, the youngster has managed to directly contribute in 10 goals this term (2 goals and 8 assists).

Thuram made his senior international debut in March. He featured for just a minute in the 4-0 win over the Netherlands.

At Anfield, Fabinho has been our prime defensive midfielder under Jurgen Klopp. However, the Brazilian star has been in inconsistent form in the current campaign.

The Samba star will turn 30 in October and it will be fair to say that he is past his best. In such a scenario, should Liverpool move to sign a new holding midfielder?

