According to David Maddock , Liverpool are favorites to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer.

In today’s version of The Daily Star (news image provided below), the renowned journalist has mentioned that the Reds are in pole position to lure the England international.

Read – Liverpool told £52.6million would get signing done – Report

The Merseysiders siders need multiple recruitments in the center of the park to bounce back in the next campaign and Mount is not the only name on the radar.

As per Maddock, the Anfield club are also monitoring the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ryan Gravenberch.

Lately, Trent Alexander-Arnold has featured in the central midfield under the guidance of Klopp and the Three Lions player has provided 6 assists in the last 5 Premier League fixtures.

On the other hand, Curtis Jones has had a regular run in the starting XI and at the weekend, he scored his first goal of the season against Spurs.

Mount is a creative central midfielder, who has the pace and the dribbling ability to make driving runs into the box.

He has already made over 190 appearances for the Blues and directly contributed in 70 goals in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

His current contract at Stamford Bridge will expire on 30th June, 2024 and he earns a relatively low salary of £88,000 a week, £4.6million a year (Football Transfers).

Do you think Mason Mount is good enough to improve the Liverpool midfield?