Liverpool consider submitting offer to finally sign Renato Sanches from French champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the Portuguese international and even asked the Reds to secure his signing last year. However, he ended up moving to PSG.

The Seleccao midfielder has only started 5 games in the Ligue 1 this season and has been put up for sale.

In such a scenario, the news outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are considering a bid to finally lure the 25-year-old star.

Sanches is an energetic player, who can be deployed in multiple roles in the center of the park. His current contract with PSG will expire in 2027 and he earns around £132,000 a week (Football Transfers).

At the age of 18, he was a key member of the Portugal squad that won the European Championships in 2016. Unfortunately, since then, he has not been consistent.

Back in 2017-18, he had a failed loan spell in the Premier League with Swansea City.

The biggest dilemma is that he is injury prone. This season, he has been on the treatment table for multiple muscle concerns and at the moment, he is out with an abductor issue.

Liverpool already have an aging midfield, on the other hand, Klopp has had to deal with injury prone players like Ox, Keita and Thiago.

Not to forget, we lured Arthur on loan from Juve last year and the Brazilian star is set to return to Turin after featuring for just 13 minutes.

So, in all fairness, we should stay away from injury prone stars and must not move for Renato Sanches. What do you think?