If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have submitted a proposal to Alexis Mac Allister and are confident they will be able to get the signing done.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds prime target, Jude Bellingham, is headed to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool consider submitting offer to finally sign £132,000 a week midfielder – Report

The Italian journalist has claimed that Liverpool have “presented their project” to the Brighton player and his representatives and are pushing to hire his services.

Once, the Anfield side have convinced the Argentine midfielder’s entourage, they will press to close the deal with the Seagulls.

The 24-year-old midfielder still has more than two years left on his contract at the Amex Stadium and as per reports last month, he is valued at around £75million (The Mirror).

The South American star has so far netted 10 goals in all competitions for Brighton, who are competing to earn a place in Europe.

Liverpool are currently fifth in the table and Roberto De Zerbi’s men will move above us if they win the three games in hand.

Not to forget, Brighton defeated us 3-0 in the Premier League and also knocked Klopp’s men out of the FA Cup.

Mac Allister won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina and unlike compatriot, Enzo Fernandez, he has been a hit in England.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £75million to sign the former Boca Juniors midfielder?