Last year, Liverpool lost their priority midfield target, Aurelien Thcouameni, to Real Madrid. This year, the story is going to be no different.

According to reports, the Los Blancos are close to sealing the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

As per Marca, the agreement is almost done and the European Champions are set to beat the likes of Man City and the Reds to get the player.

The famous Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool and the Sky Blues made crazy contract offers to Bellingham. They were prepared to pay more than Madrid.

However, money is not the midfielder’s priority and he has made the decision to move to the Bernabeu based on their history and sports project.

Liverpool’s midfield has been in a mess all campaign. In the summer, they are expected to lose four players in the form of Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur.

To make matters worse, injury-prone Thiago has suffered yet another serious injury and cannot be relied upon for the next campaign, which could be his last at Anfield (contract expiring 2024).

So, Jurgen Klopp needs more than a single big signing to solve the midfield conundrum and only Bellingham was never going to be the solution.

As per The Guardian, the overall cost to sign the Dortmund star would have prevented the much-required overhaul at the club.

The teenage sensation only earns around £50,000-a-week (The Mail) and should multiply his wages by moving to Madrid.

To improve the department, Liverpool need at least two top-quality midfielders, one who can press and break play and the other who can create/score goals.

