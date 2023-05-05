Jurgen Klopp is pressing to secure the signing of Brighton star, Alexis Mac Allister. The latest reports suggest that the South American’s teammates know he is set to sign for Liverpool.

As per today’s version of The Mail (news image provided below), the Reds are leading the race to hire the services of the Argentine midfielder, who could cost £70m.

News – Liverpool made crazy contract offer for £50,000-a-week player – Decision made

The news source have mentioned that Brighton teammate believe the 24-year-old star is destined to move to Anfield in the summer.

Multiple stories indicate that the player may eventually end up joining the Merseysiders.

As per an exclusive report covered by Dean Jones for Sports Buffer, the six time European champions have stepped up the chase to lure the Seagulls superstar.

On the other hand, as per The Guardian (Fabrizio Romano), Klopp’s team have already submitted a financial proposal to sign Mac Allister from Brighton, who are confident of getting Liverpool midfielder, James Milner.

The 16-capped Argentinian, who scored a goal and provided an assist in the World Cup winning campaign last year, has been in fantastic form in the Premier League this term.

He has so far netted 11 goals in all competitions, 9 in the league. Last night, he struck an unstoppable penalty kick in injury time to beat Manchester United.

Liverpool need a goalscoring midfielder in the squad. Harvey Elliott is our top scoring midfielder this season and he has only netted 5 goals in all competitions.

Senior stars like Fabinho, Thiago and skipper, Henderson, have scored a big fat zero.

Alexis Mac Allister would be a quality addition at Anfield. The question is, should Liverpool spend £70m to get the signing done?