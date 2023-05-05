Liverpool must act fast to reinforce their midfield before the start of the pre-season so that Klopp can gel the squad well for the next campaign.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are seriously interested in signing Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo.

According to Manu Sainz, who works for Spanish media outlet, AS, the 20-year-old attack minded midfielder is much closer to moving to Liverpool than Real Madrid.

As per the renowned journalist, the youngster has a release clause of £35million and the Merseysiders are even prepared to activate it to get the signing done.

Sainz stated:

“I see him closer to Liverpool, for example, a club that has been following him for a long time.

Newcastle is a club that were the first to travel to Vigo to monitor him and you know they are willing to pay the €40m (£35million) of his release clause. Liverpool are as well. Now the ball is in Veiga’s court. He is going to decide which option he wants”

The Spanish under-21 boy has excelled for Celta Vigo in the current campaign. He is a flexible talent, who can play in central/attacking midfield.

This season, so far, the versatile starlet has started 23 games in the league for the Spanish side and directly contributed in 13 goals (9 goals and 4 assists).

Liverpool need at least two-three midfielders and have to use the transfer kitty smartly to adequately reinforce the department.

Should they pay £35million to sign Gabri Veiga?