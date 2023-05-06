Liverpool predicted starting 4-3-3 XI vs Brentford

Liverpool are on a five game winning run in the Premier League and will look to make make it six when they face Brentford at Anfield later today.

A victory will take the Reds just a point behind Manchester United, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

News – Liverpool closer, prepared to agree £35million signing – Journalist

The Bees are 9th in the table and have returned to form lately. They have won the last two PL games and not to forget, at their home, the Reds lost 3-1 back in January.

Brentford are a dangerous team that has troubled us a lot lately and it would be wise not to punt on the fixture instead for perhaps try PartyCasino out.

As far as the team news is concerned, Thiago Alcantara is out for the rest of the campaign with a serious injury.

Fabinho is expected to start as the main defensive midfielder and in front of the Brazilian, we the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott may get the nod to sfeature.

In the attack, Mohamed Salah is irreplaceable on the left flank. In form, Diogo Jota, could return to replace Luis Diaz on the left flank.

On the other hand, winter signing, Cody Gakpo, should replace Darwin Nunez to play in the False No.9 for the Merseysiders.

Alisson was the Man of the Match in the last game vs Fulham and he has been our most consistent player in the current campaign.

The Samab shot stopper would start in the goal and the backline will likely remain unchanged with Trent often moving into the new midfield role.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Brentford: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.