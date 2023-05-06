Liverpool are in close contact with Alexis Mac Allister as they push to sign the Argentine international in the summer transfer window.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the South American midfielder is eager to secure a move to Anfield and the Reds are moving in to agree personal terms with the player.

News – Liverpool closer, prepared to agree £35million signing – Journalist

Now, TyC Sports have reported that Liverpool are moving closer and closer to sealing the signing of Mac Allister.

The news outlet, based in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, claim the transfer is expected to be completed in the coming weeks for a fee of around £50million.

Mac Allister directly contributed in two goals in the La Albiceleste’s World Cup winning campaign in Qatar in 2022.

Moreover, for Brighton, his form has been excellent. In all competitions, the 24-year-old midfielder has directly contributed in 13 goals thus far.

Liverpool lack a creative player in the center of the park who can make driving runs into the box and score and create goals on regular basis.

The arrival of Alexis Mac Allister could change that but in all fairness, even after signing him, Klopp will need to further reinforce the midfield department.

James Milner is set to sign for the Seagulls in the summer (The Guardian). On the other hand, the Anfield club are set to lose midfielders like Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Arthur (loan).

We are favorites to sign Mason Mount and are also linked Ryan Gravenberch. In your view, who should Liverpool sign to reinforce the midfield?