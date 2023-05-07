Liverpool continue to be heavily linked with Alexis Mac Allister and it will not come as any surprise to see him move to Anfield.

According to a report published by Tutto Mercato Web yesterday, the Merseysiders have already reached an agreement in principle worth 60 million euros with Brighton to lure the Argentine midfielder.

Moreover, Liverpool are ready to agree a five year contract worth £22million+ (5 million euros a season plus bonuses) with Mac Allister to get the signing done.

Currently, the Amex star is earning a salary of around £50,000 a week and if he agrees the above deal, he would take home over £85,000 a week.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the Reds are getting closer and closer to signing the former Boca Juniors player.

Yesterday, Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Brentford 1-0 at Anfield to register their sixth win on the trot in the Premier League.

Now, they are just a point behind fourth placed Manchester United, who have dropped five points in their last three games. The Old Trafford club will face West Ham United in London tonight.

To have any chance of qualifying for the next season’s Champions League, Liverpool should win the remaining three games and hope their arch rivals drop points.

With CL football, Klopp will be able to attract the best of players and even Mac Allister would be much more tempted to move to Anfield.

The South American midfielder has directly contributed in 13 goals this term for the Seagulls. At the FIFA World Cup, he netted a goal in group stages vs Poland and set up Argentina’s second goal in the final vs France.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.