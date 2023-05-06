Liverpool will have to splash a lot of cash to improve their squad in the summer and reports suggest that they are prepared to do so.

Earlier in the day, we covered a story from Argentina stating that the Reds are getting closer to signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

News – Liverpool closer, prepared to agree £35million signing – Journalist

Another story in the media suggests that the World Champion is willing to agree a move to Liverpool.

As per an exclusive report published by Football Insider, Mac Allister iseager to join the Anfield club from the Seagulls.

The news source have mentioned that Klopp is a massive admirer of the South American midfielder, who is also on the radar of Manchester City and Manchester United.

As far as the asking price is concerned, multiple figures are being circulated in the media and as per today’s version of The Star (news image provided below), the Amex outfit could ask for a mammoth fee of £80m for their prized asset.

The British outlet claim the Reds are ready to splash the cash to reinforce their midfield and are interested in more than a few quality players.

Klopp has made it clear that the Merseysiders will not move an overpriced player. The question is, can they afford to pay a club record £80m to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton?

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.