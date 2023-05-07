Liverpool need to improve their aging squad and apart from the midfield, they have to focus on the backline as well.

The Reds have been linked with Napoli center half, Kim Min-Jae, in the past few months but the latest reports suggest he is close to joining Manchester United.

Back in March, Italian journalist, Ciro Venerato, revealed that the Merseysiders are prepared to activate the clause worth £44m-£62m to sign the South Korean, who is also on the radar at Old Trafford

However, as per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Min-Jae is very close to moving to Man United.

The Italian media outlet state the Red Devils are ready to activate the termination clause to sign the World Cup 2022 star from the newly crowned Serie A champions.

It is reported that United are prepared to offer 60 million euros and complete all the necessary paperwork with Napoli to ensure he joins the club. The clause is only valid from 1st to 15th July.

Kim has helped the Diego Armando Maradona outfit keep 20 clean sheets in all competitions this season and the defender has also directly contributed in 4 goals thus far.

At Anfield, Liverpool do have Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and Konate in the central defense. Virgil and Joel will turn 32 this year and Joe has been highly injury prone for us.

We only conceded 26 goals in the league last season and have already let in 42 goals in the current Premier League campaign.

To challenge for the title next season, Klopp must adequately reinforce the squad. In your opinion, who should the German manager sign to strengthen the team?