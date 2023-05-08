Another day, another story linking Alexis Mac Allister with a move to Liverpool.

The Argentine international is high on the wish-list at Anfield and the latest reports indicate the Reds are prepared to triple his salary to secure his signature.

News – From Argentina – Liverpool close to sealing signing for £50million

A few days ago, TyC Sports journalist, Cesar Luis Merlo, revealed that the Merseysiders have offered a five year contract until 2028 to the Brighton midfielder, who wants to make his final decision at the end of the campaign.

As per an exclusive report covered by Football Insider today, the 19-time English champions have offered personal terms worth over £150,000 a week to sign the player.

To sum it all up, Liverpool are prepared to agree a contract that will make Mac Allister earn more than £7.8million a season, over £39million in the next five years.

At the moment, our highest earning star is Mohamed Salah, who takes home around £350,000 a week. The Egyptian international has been our best attacking player this season and has already scored 30 goals.

At the weekend, the prolific winger equaled Steven Gerrard’s goalscoring record for the club and also became the first player ever to score 9 games in a row at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp badly needs a midfielder who can share the goalscoring burden. One of the major differences between Man City and Liverpool is the attacking support from the midfielders.

The likes of De Bruyne, Gundogan and Rodri regularly score/create goals for Guardiola. On the other hand, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago have not even scored a single goal this term.

Hopefully the arrival of a creative player like Mac Allister, who likes to move into the box and has directly contributed in over 10 goals this season, would largely improve the situation at Anfield.

Have your say – Does the South American midfielder deserve to earn over £150,000 a week?