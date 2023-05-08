Liverpool need more than a single midfielder to adequately reinforce the department and Declan Rice has been on their radar for quite some time.

Back in February, Football Insider revealed the Merseysiders would be ready to pounce if the West Ham star became available in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree over £39million contract to sign player – Report

Recently, renowned journalist, Rudy Galetti, has claimed that Liverpool are in contact with the Hammers to hire the services of Rice, who is one of the main targets to improve the midfield

The England international is heavily linked with a move away from the London side and as per The Mirror, he is valued at £100million.

Rice has been one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League but the above valuation must be considered extremely high because his contract with West Ham will expire next year.

In the current campaign, the Three Lions star has so far netted four goals and provided as many assists under the guidance of David Moyes.

The 24-year-old is a top quality play breaker and last night, he was rock solid in the defensive midfield role versus Manchester United.

One of the reasons Liverpool have regularly conceded goals this season is the inconsistent form of our main holding midfielder, Fabinho.

The Brazilian will turn 30 this year and sooner rather than later, we need to replace him. Klopp tried to lure Tchoauemni last summer but he opted to move to Real Madrid.

Would we be able to secure the signing of Declan Rice? Only time will tell. Should Liverpool splash £100million for him? May be not. What do you think?