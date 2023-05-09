Liverpool are linked with several proven Premier League midfielders and once again, the name of Ruben Neves is in the lime light.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have asked for conditions to sign Neves for next season.

As per yesterday’s version of Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool have probed the Portuguese international to hire his services in the summer transfer window.

The renowned Spanish media outlet mention that Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in the Wolves star.

However, the midfielder is “paralyzing” all the approaches made by the Premier League clubs because he wishes to leave England and move to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants would only be able to secure his signature if the deal is economically possible. It is reported that super agent, Jorge Mendes, is pushing for an exchange deal involving Ansu Fati.

The Spanish international has mainly warmed the bench under Xavi this season but Sport claim he is still not clear about leaving the Camp Nou.

Neves has proved to be a top play breaker cum deep lying breaker in the Premier League. He can also move into the creative central midfield role if needed.

This season, so far, he has directly contributed in 7 goals in 31 league starts. At the weekend, the Seleccao star set up the winning goal vs Aston Villa, which eventually ensured relegation survival for Wolves.

The former Liga Nos midfielder will be out of contract in 2024 and reports have indicated that it could take a fee of £60million to sign him.

In your opinion, is Ruben Neves good enough to improve the Liverpool midfield?