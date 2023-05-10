Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders and the latest name in the limelight is that of Manuel Ugarte.

As per today’s version of Record (news image provided below), Liverpool are advancing to secure the singing of the Uruguayan international in the summer.

News – Liverpool have asked conditions to sign £60million star for next season – Report

The Portuguese news source have mentioned that the Meseysiders will meet the representatives of Sporting CP this week and will submit their first offer to sign Ugarte.

It is reported that the player has been on the radar at Anfield for a long time. He is a “profitable asset” and can be sold by the Lions to improve the accounts.

Manager, Ruben Amorim, is hoping to hold on to the 22-year-old defensive midfielder for the next campaign.

The youngster’s current deal at with the Liga Nos side will expire in 2026 and yesterday, Record revealed that a fee close to the £52.2million clause will be needed to secure his signature.

Ugarte only started 10 games in the last season for Sporting but was a key player in their Allianz Cup victory.

This season, the South American play breaker has been a regular starter and so far, he has made 45 appearances.

At Liverpool, Fabinho is the main holding midfield star, who has been highly inconsistent in the current campaign.

The Reds do need a young DM but in all fairness, they must sign someone who can contribute in the attacking third as well. Like Fabinho, Ugarte has not netted a single goal this season.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool bring in to reinforce the No. 6 position?