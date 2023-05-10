Liverpool are interested in luring Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich and the latest reports are intriguing.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Reds and Newcastle United have already made offers to hire the services of the Dutch midfielder.

The Italian media outlet claim Liverpool and the Magpies are prepared to pay a fee of 50 million euros (£43.4m) to sign the 20-year-old from the Bavarians.

In all fairness, the above mentioned fee should be considered very high for someone who joined Bayern for a very low price and has not played regularly this season.

Last month, Simon Mullock revealed Liverpool are willing to pay Gravenberch the same salary that he earns in Germany to secure his signing.

However, the renowned journalist also stated the Reds would want to agree a fee worth £16.4m that Bayern paid Ajax to sign him in 2022.

So, it will be strange to see the Anfeld club splash out £43.4m for a midfielder who only started his second league game of the campaign last weekend.

Gravenberch was a key member of the Ajax side that lifted the Eredivisie trophy last season. In all competitions, the Oranje midfielder directly contributed in 9 goals under current Man Utd boss, Erik ten Hag.

This term, so far, he has made 30 appearances for the Bundesliga champions but has only started on 6 occasions.

In your view, should Liverpool really offer £43.4m to sign Ryan Gravenberch?