Liverpool have been linked with Nicolo Barella for some time and the latest reports suggest the Reds are leading the race to secure his signing.

According to an exclusive story published by Football Insider, the Merseysiders are the front runners to lure the Inter Milan star, who is also on the radar of Man United.

News – Offer made – Liverpool prepared to agree £43.4million fee for signing

The news source have mentioned that the Nerazzurri have cleared the path for the Merseysiders to sign him in the summer.

It is reported that the Italian international wants to leave and Inter will not stop him from leaving. They would demand a fee of £61million for the creative midfielder.

However, reports in Italy have indicated a fee of 100 million euros (£86million) would be needed to sign him from the San Siro outfit (Inter Live).

Last night, the 26-year-old star was highly impressive in the center of the park for Inzaghi’s side, who defeated rivals AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi finals.

Inter are a step away from the European Cup final and if Barella becomes a European champion, his market value may touch the sky.

It must be remembered that he is already a European champion at international level. The 43-capped star won the Euro 2020 with the Azzurri under Roberto Mancini.

Liverpool lack creativity in the center, they desperately need players who can be productive in the attacking third and the arrival of Nicolo Barella would improve the situation.

So far, the versatile midfielder, who has won every title in Italy, has directly contributed in 17 goals in the current season (8 goals and 9 assists).

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to secure his signature?