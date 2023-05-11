If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are prepared to pay a big fee to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

As per a story covered by AS, the Reds are willing to pay 100 million euros to hire the services of the Brazilian international.

News – Liverpool lead, clear to secure signing of £86million creative star – Report

The 25-year-old midfielder moved to the Magpies from Lyon last year and has proved to be a massive hit in the Premier League.

He mainly plays in the No. 6 role and likes to guide play with accurate passes. Moreover, he does move forward to support in the attack when needed.

The South American star has so far netted three goals and provided five assists for Newcastle in the current PL season under Eddie Howe.

Guimaraes provided two assists in Brazil’s Olympic winning campaign two years ago and he made two appearances for the Selecao at the FIFA World Cup last year.

The St James’ Park outfit are close to earning champions League qualification, they have a game in hand over Liverpool, who are currently three points behind in the table.

The 10-capped international is the highest earning star at Newcastle and he takes home around £160,000 a week.

AS claim the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested in luring Bruno Guimaraes from NUFC.

The famous Spanish media outlet have mentioned that the French champions are even prepared to pay 125 million euros to get his signing done.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.