Liverpool are pushing more and more to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in the summer transfer window.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, the Reds are advancing after submitting an offer to lure the Argentine international from the Seagulls.

News – Offer made – Liverpool prepared to agree £43.4million fee for signing

The journalist has revealed that the offer made by the Merseysiders is being studied by the representatives of the midfielder, who will make his final decision at the end of the campaign.

Mac Allister’s current deal at the Amex will expire in 2025 and as per reports (The Star), he is valued at around £80m.

The South America midfielder has netted two goals in the last many Premier League games and against Everton, he moved into double figures.

In all competitions, the World Champion has found the net 12 times and also provided a couple of assists.

Luis Merlo has not talked about any figures that Liverpool have offered but claims the deal on the table will expire in 2028.

A few days ago, Football Insider revealed the six-time European champions are prepared to agree terms worth over £150,000-a-week to sign the former Argentinos Juniors player.

Mac Allister was a shining star for the national side at the FIFA World Cup and has been in top form for Brighton this season.

The question is, would he able to excel under the management of Jurgen Klopp at one of the biggest clubs in the world? We shall see.

In your view, should Liverpool offer a fee worth £80m to sign Alexis Mac Allister?