Liverpool wanted to sign Aurelien Tchouameni last summer but he opted to leave Monaco to join Real Madrid instead.

According to the latest reports, the French international is once again on the radar at Anfield.

As per 90min, Liverpool have contacted the European champions and are willing to finally sign Tchouameni this summer.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders have made the Los Blancos aware they would even be prepared to have him on a season long loan.

Madrid have a lot of quality and depth in the center of the park with stars like Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Tchouameni and Camavinga around.

It is reported that Kroos and Modric are expected to extend their stay at the Bernabeu and the Spanish side are also set to further strengthen the midfield by signing Bellingham.

In such a scenario, the World Cup 2022 star, who has not regularly started lately, could drop further down the pecking order and may look to leave.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has not started a single game in the KO stages of the Champions League this season and has only featured for 37 minutes.

He only came on as a substitute in the last six minutes of the semi final (1st leg) clash against PL champions, Manchester City.

The Anfield club have admired the Les Bleus star for a long time and would like to secure his signature.

The former Monaco man’s current contract with the La Liga giants will expire in 2028 and he earns around £125,000 a week (Football Transfers):

Fabinho has been our prime defensive midfielder over the years but he has not been at this best this term and will turn 30 later in 2023.

Sooner or later, we will have to replace the Brazilian. In your opinion, should Liverpool move in to finally sign Aurelien Tchouameni?