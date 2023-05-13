Liverpool splashed a lot of cash to sign Darwin Nunez last year but the Uruguayan has not lived up to his price tag as yet.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in hiring the services of Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool plot move to sign the Napoli center forward.

The famous Italian news outlet claim that apart from the Merseysiders, the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Bayern are also looking to lure the African.

According to CdS, the newly crowned Serie A champions want to hold on to their superstar striker and may only sell him if they receive a record offer of 160 million euros (£141million).

Chelsea are ready to offer cash plus goalie, Kepa, and forward, Pulisic, to meet the asking price but Osimhen does not want to give up Champions League football.

Liverpool need to win their remaining PL games and hope for Man Utd and/or Newcastle to drop points to earn a place in the Europe’s elite tournament for the next campaign.

Nunez has only netted 9 goals in 29 appearances in the Premier League under Klopp. His finishing has been a massive concern but it is evident that he has the quality to come good.

Surely the better option would be to give him another season because under FSG, we cannot expect the club to splash a club record fee of £141million on Victor Osimhen.

The former Lille striker is currently leading the goalscoring charts (23 goals) in Italy and would largely improve any team he moves to this summer.