Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Ugarte and the latest reports coming from Portugal are intriguing.

Two days back, we covered a story (via Record) stating the Reds will move in with an offer to sign the Uruguayan midfielder from Sporting CP.

News – Liverpool prepared to pay big fee to sign £160,000 a week player – Report

As per today’s version of Correio da Manha (news image provided below), the Lions have banned talks with the South American with a view to sell him in the summer transfer window.

The famous Portuguese news source claim that based on the latest comments from the Jorge Chijane, a move to Liverpool is a matter of time.

The player’s representative admitted the interest from the Merseysiders and claimed the deal is imminent:

“It is almost certain that he will not stay, it is certain that will leave.”

In addition, Chijane also revealed that super-agent, Jorge Mendes, will also take part in the deal which will be completed “within 15 days”

Club president, Federico Varandas, is angry and has prohibited all conversations with Ugarte. He wants the player to focus on the remaining three league games as there is still a chance of earning a place in the Champions League.

The Sporting directors have also left an alert to Liverpool that sanctions can be imposed on them by UEFA if they tempt the midfielder in the middle of the campaign.

Varandas has already made it clear that the 22-year-old play breaker will only leave the Liga Nos side if the £52m release clause (60 million euros) in his contract is activated.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.