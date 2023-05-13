Liverpool remain heavily linked with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and now they are set to face competition from arch rivals, Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are already working to secure a deal to hire the services of the Dutch international from the Bavarians.

The news source have mentioned that United are now wiling to head to head with the Anfield club to reunite the player with Erik ten Hag.

Gravenberch has mainly warmed the bench at the Allianz Arena and needs to leave in order to play regular first team football.

Last month, Simon Mullock reported that Liverpool are prepared to match the current wages of £200,000-a-week to sign the midfielder, who is open to joining the Merseysiders.

The 20-year-old was a hit in the Eredivisie under the management of the current Old Trafford boss but he has rarely started for the Bundesliga champions this season.

Still, Football Insider claim that Liverpool and the Red Devils are willing to take a risk on the player, who is allowed to leave this summer.

Arthur has confirmed that he will leave the Anfield club after expiration of his loan spell. On the other hand, midfielders like Ox, Milner and Keita will be out of contract next month.

Therefore, Klopp needs a midfield overhaul in the upcoming transfer window and we are linked with a number of talented players.

In your view, is Ryan Gravenberch good enough to strengthen things in the center at Liverpool?