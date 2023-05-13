Liverpool have been linked with Atalanta midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, for months and the Dutch midfielder is once again in the focus.

In the January transfer window (GdS), the Reds were interested in signing the Oranje star from the Serie A club, but the move did not happen.

News – From Italy – Liverpool plot move to sign £141million star

Now, as per recent reports going on in the media, Liverpool have started to move to finally sign the 25-year-old in the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Merseysiders have taken the first steps to lure the versatile midfielder.

The Italian news source claim Atalanta would demand well over 35-40 million euros to offload their prized asset in the summer.

Back in February, Calcio Mercato revealed that Liverpool are favorites to sign Koopmeiners and need to pay 50 million euros (£43.8million) to get him.

The Oranje star has made 15 appearances for the senior national side and he featured in every game at the FIFA World Cup under Louis van Gaal.

Koopmeiners is a versatile talent, who can effectively play as a defensive midfielder and even as a creative central midfielder.

Earlier in the campaign, he scored a hat-trick in the Serie A victory over Torino. Overall, he has directly contributed in 10 goals (7 goals and 3 assists) for La Dea this term.

