Liverpool have not adequately strengthened their midfield for a long time, their last marquee signing was Thiago, who arrived from Bayern in 2020.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp must improve the quality and depth of the department this summer to bounce back in the next campaign.

News – Deal close – Liverpool lead to sign £53million play breaker – Reporter

Lately, the six-time European Champions have been linked with Real Madrid star, Aurelien Tchouameni, and the latest reports are interesting.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the French midfielder has been in and out of the starting XI lately and the Reds want to take advantage of the situation to sign him.

The Los Blancos paid an initial fee of 80 million euros to get the play breaker from Monaco last year and have not put him up for sale.

The Catalan outlet claim Liverpool are ready to offer £53m fixed plus £17.5m in add-ons for Tchouameni.

Such a deal will help Madrid recover part of their outlay and also allow them to improve the accounts as they are set to pay more than 100 million euros for Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

The 23-year-old played for full 90 minutes in yesterday’s league victory over Getafe because Ancelotti had to rest Kroos and Modric for the 2nd semi final leg of the Champions League vs City next week.

The 22-capped star has ample experience under his belt. He won the UEFA Nations League with France in 2021 and helped them reach the final of the World Cup last year.

Do you think Liverpool should go for Aurelien Tchouameni after he turned us down last year?