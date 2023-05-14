In the past few transfer windows, Liverpool have brought in players from Portugal to reinforce the squad and now, their eyes are on Manuel Ugarte.

Last year, in January, the Reds splashed the cash to lure Luis Diaz from FC Porto and the Colombian winger proved to be an instant hit at Anfield.

Moreover, last summer, the Merseysiders signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The Uruguayan international still needs time to settle.

Now, reports suggest that Liverpool are closing in to sign Nunez’s compatriot, Ugarte, from Sporting CP.

Two days back, we covered a story (via Correio da Manha) stating that the South American play breaker is set to leave the Lions in the summer and is expected to move to Anfield.

As per DAZN reporter, Orazio Accomando, the 22-year-old midfielder is very close to transferring to Liverpool, who lead the race to get his signing done.

The youngster still has more than three years left on his contract with the Liga Nos side, who would only sell their prized asset if his £53million clause is met.

Ugarte has so far made 8 appearances for Uruguay. He was a member of the squad that traveled to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup last year but did not make any appearance in the competition.

In the current campaign, so far, the holding midfield star has started 27 games in the league for Sporting and helped the team keep 12 clean sheets.

Liverpool’s chief DM, Fabinho, will turn 30 this year and based on his performances this season, it seems that the Brazilian is past his prime.

In your view, should Liverpool replace the Samba star by paying £53million for Manuel Ugarte?