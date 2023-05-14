Liverpool have been after Alexis Mac Allister for some time and the latest reports are highly optimistic.

According to an exclusive story covered by The Mirror (news image provided below), the Merseysiders are ready to sign the Argentine international in a deal worth £70m.

News – Deal close – Liverpool lead to sign £53million play breaker – Reporter

The renowned British media outlet mention that the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal are after the South American as well.

However, the blow to our rivals is that Mac Allister is ready to seal a move to Liverpool. On the other hand, James Milner is set to leave Anfield to join Brighton.

Our prime target for this summer was Jude Bellingham but he is headed to Spain and Klopp believes the Seagulls star has the quality to reinforce the midfield.

Creativity in the center of the park has been one of our biggest concerns in the current season. The Reds need players who can chip in goals and the arrival of the former Boca midfielder would improve the situation.

This term, our top first choice midfielders have not been productive at all in the attack and the stats below are terrible.

Fabinho – One assist in 48 appearances

One assist in 48 appearances Henderson – One assist in 40 appearances

One assist in 40 appearances Thiago – One assist in 28 appearances

The above mentioned trio are yet to score this season. In the last eight games, even Trent Alexander-Arnold has six assists from his new midfield role.

In contrast, Alexis Mac Allister has directly contributed in more than ten goals just in the Premier League. Would he be able to replicate the top form if he ends joining Liverpool? Only time will tell.