Liverpool are in pole position to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, who will not be taking part in any European competition next season.

According to The Star (news image provided below), Liverpool lead to agree the signing of Mount for a fee of around £50million but incoming boss, Pochettino, would try to hold on to the player.

Jurgen Klopp has told the management that he needs at least three quality midfielders to reinforce things in the center of the park.

Mount directly contributed in 18 goals for the Blues in their Champions League winning 2020-21 season. He set up the winning goal in the final vs Manchester City.

Last term, the 24-year-old star directly contributed in 29 goals in all competitions under Tuchel and helped the team win the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

This season, the England international has scored 3 goals and provided 6 assists for the Stamford Bridge club but has missed a lot of games due to injury concerns.

Liverpool need a goalscoring midfielder like Mount, who can play in multiple roles on the field. The Three Lions star has ample quality and experience under his belt.

As per Adam Crafton, the Merseysiders are “pressing hard” to lure the Chelsea star, who is also on the radar of Arsenal.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £50million to sign Mason Mount?